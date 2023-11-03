Galen J. Baumgartner, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 2, 2023, at his residence.

Gale was born in Adams County on Jan. 17, 1936, to John H. and Mary E. (Gehring) Baumgartner. He married Joyce Isch in Bluffton on Dec. 25, 1958; she survives.

Gale graduated from Berne French High School in 1954 and served in the United States Army from 1959 until 1960. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Gale was a small business owner who enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at the lake with family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Gale is survived by three sons, Brad (Michelle) Baumgartner, Kirk (Laurie) Baumgartner, and Tad (Stephanie) Baumgartner, all of Bluffton; two daughters, Gayla (Steve) Gerber of Bluffton, and Lesley (John) Kintz of Decatur; three sisters, Helen Woodward of Bluffton, Anna Rose Lloyd of Clarksville, Ga., and Lois (Lloyd) Tackwell of Fort Wayne; one brother, Gene (Elaine) Baumgartner of Syracuse; 14 grandchildren, Blane (Amber) Baumgartner, Brendan Baumgartner, Carly (Logan) Tino, Landon (Brittany) Gerber, Lucas (Andrea) Gerber, Levi (Olimpia) Gerber, Kylie (Ryan) Tomlin, Jonah (Victoria) Baumgartner, Evan Baumgartner, Lily (Aaron) Sandoval, Ava Kintz, and Samuel, Jude, and Andy Gale Baumgartner; along with nine great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Gale was preceded in death by two brothers, Truman and Howard Baumgartner; and five sisters, Carolyn Yergler, Delores Shady, Lillian Sprunger, Jo Ann Harter; and infant Mary Ann Baumgartner.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, from noon until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Monday, Nov. 6, at 10:00 a.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service. John Baumgartner and Dan Pfister will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton in conjunction with the United States Army honor guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community or Midwest Food Bank.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.