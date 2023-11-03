Alan U. Johnson, 74, of Ossian, passed away Tuesday night, Oct. 31, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born Sept. 12, 1949, in Fort Wayne to Dale U. and Joan (Kleinknight) Johnson. A 1967 graduate of Ossian High School, Al worked as a telephone technician for many years.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis (Deborah) Johnson; a sister, Susan (Edward) Huguenard; and two nephews, Joel Huguenard and Brett (Jessie) Huguenard, all of Fort Wayne.

Al is preceded in death by his parents.

As Al requested, a private family service will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.