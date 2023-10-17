Laura M. Ratliff, 92, of Ossian, passed away on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1931, in Bluffton to the late Forrest and May (Woods) Coverdale. Laura’s love of family, music and church enriched her life. She worked at the original Heyerly’s bakery and was a member of Ossian United Methodist Church.

Laura is survived by her children, Steven Ratliff, Timothy Ratliff, Merilynn Sills and Susan McAfee; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Ulysses; and her six siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Ossian United Methodist Church 201 West Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Contributions in Laura’s memory may be made to Epworth Forest Church Camp or the Berne Messiah. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.