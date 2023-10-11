Burr N. Ryan, 77, of Marion, died at 10:33 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 at Twin City Nursing Home in Gas City. He was born Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1946, in Marion. He married Gloria “Jeane” (Borror) Ryan, Saturday, July 14, 1973 in Montpelier.

Burr is survived by his wife, Gloria “Jeane” (Borror) Ryan, Marion; sons, Richard (Debbie Gribben) Hicks, Kokomo, Ronald Hicks, Hartford City; daughter, Cindie Mounsey, Liberty Center; brother, Charles Ryan, Jr., San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his great friend and one of the last dinosaurs – George Hall; and extended family, Randy Mounsey and Lea Anna Hicks.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles F. Ryan; mother, Dorothy (Coppock) Ryan; son, William Ryan; and grandson, Jerod Hicks.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

