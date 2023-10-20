Arzetta “Mae” Cobb, 86, of Bluffton passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

Mae was born May 9, 1937 in Huntington to Robert D. Lehman and Olive L. (Harshman) Hoag. She attended Rockcreek High School.

Mae worked for Franklin Electric in the accounting department for over 27 years, retiring in 2003. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She loved bowling, gardening and spending time with her family. She could often be seen watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their extracurricular events. She could often be found watching IU basketball.

On April 15, 1954, Mae married her high school sweetheart, James “Jim” W. Cobb. They spent 66 years together prior to his passing on Nov. 6, 2020.

Survivors include her children, Steve (Cindy) Cobb of Fort Wayne, Mark (Lu Ann Coleman) Cobb of Ossian, and Tammy Schisler of Bluffton; along with five grandchildren, Chris (Stephanie) Cobb, Kevin Cobb, Ryan (April) Schisler, Nick (Shelby) Cobb, and Danielle (Jeremy) Reed; along with 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler Reed, Hannah Stambaugh, Ian Cobb, Kierstynn Reed, Paxton Cobb, Bryce Schisler, Parker Cobb, Carter Schisler, Isla Cobb, Finley Cobb, and Lindsey Schisler. She is also survived by her siblings, Diane Bunch of Muncie, Larry (Darlene) Hoag of Elkhart, Marilyn Langley of The Villages, Fla., James (Marlene) Hoag of Craigville, and Doug (Theresa) Hoag of Ossian; and a sister-in-law Denise Hoag of Antwerp, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; a stepfather, Noble L. Hoag, who raised her since she was 10 years old; and siblings Janet Hoag and Guy Hoag.

Funeral service will take place Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Tony Garton officiating. Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation or Calvary Lutheran Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.