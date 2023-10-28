Alan “Kirk” Arnold, 70, of Angola, Ind., died on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.

He was born on June 28, 1953, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Clifford and Elna (Hall) Arnold. Kirk graduated from Beaman-Conrad High School in Conrad, Iowa, and received a Bachelor of Agriculture from Iowa State University.

Kirk was the owner of Alliance Production which was an agriculture business based out of Bluffton. He had also owned the Creamery in Angola and Concept Audio of Angola and Fort Wayne,.

Kirk married Teresa Sumwalt on Oct. 14, 1994.

He was a member of the Angola American Legion Post 31 and the VFW George Anspaugh Post 7205 of Angola.

Surviving are his wife, Teresa Arnold of Angola; children, Jeff Arnold of Greenwood, Ind., Jennifer (Justin) Caylor of Bluffton, Tony Bennett of Uniondale, and Chris Bennett of Angola. Also surviving are his four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce Arnold.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the Angola American Legion Post 31.