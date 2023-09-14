Tracy Sue Lemler, 44, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Tracy was born March 21, 1979 in Marion to Michael L. and Cathy S. (Zoda) Wright. She was a 1998 graduate of Southern Wells High School. On Feb. 20, 1999, Tracy and Kevin Lemler were married. They celebrated 24 years of marriage together.

She is survived by her husband Kevin of Bluffton; along with their daughters, Courtney (Zach) Biddle of Warsaw, Kirtlynn Lemler, and Samantha Lemler of Bluffton; along with her parents, Mike and Cathy of Dillman; a brother, Shane (Caitlin) Wright of Warren, and their sons Chase and Cash Wright; and several nieces and nephews. She was a loving and proud mother to her three daughters.

Tracy is preceded in death by her grandparents.

A service to celebrate Tracy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Grace Community Church, located at 1810 East Bradford Pike, Marion, Indiana. Pastor Mark Hummell will officiate.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church.

The family prefers that instead of sending flowers, memorials can be made to Stillwater Hospice or to the Tracy Lemler Secondary Educational Scholarship fund and can be made payable to PNC Bank. Please direct all memorials to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.