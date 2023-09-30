Thomas D. Mounsey, 85, of Montpelier, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home in Montpelier. He was born Sunday, April 17,1938 in Montpelier. He married Marie M. Gillette Wednesday, May 25, 1958 at the Montpelier Church of the Nazarene.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marie M. (Gillette) Mounsey, Montpelier; daughter, Linda (Monty) McCoin, Hartford City; son, Greg (Tami) Mounsey, Centerville; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Thomas Mounsey; mother, Edith (White) Mounsey; and sister, Janet D. Denton.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN.

A service to celebrate Tom’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, with Pastor Laura High and Pastor Jesse Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

