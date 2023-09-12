Suzanne (Susie) Jacobs Shadle, 95, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 10, 2023 at Parkview-Huntington Hospital. Susie was born July 13, 1928 to William H. and Mary (Gavin) Smith. She was a 1946 graduate of Liberty Center High School, and her post high school education degree was from Wayne University of Beauty Culture.

She began her career at Jackie’s Beauty Shop in Warren and in 1968 continued at the Warren United Methodist Memorial Home beauty shop where she worked for 36 years. Susie loved watching IU basketball, Chicago Cubs baseball, and enjoyed collecting all kinds of cardinals – her favorite bird.

Susie was married to Joe M. Jacobs on Sept. 30, 1950. He preceded her in death on April 25, 1981. A second marriage was to Wilbur Shadle on Jan. 16, 2004, who also preceded her in death on May 23, 2014.

Survivors include daughters, Jo Oswalt (Joe Stites) of Indianapolis, and Carol (Denny) Yontz of Fort Wayne; and son James (Jill) Jacobs of Montpelier. Grandchildren include, Mark Wilson, Kim (Cory) Brewster, Susan (Matt) Kinney, Amie (Nick) Lieurance, Kari (Mark) Hull, Diane (Justin) Carroll, John (Maddie) Jacobs, and Jared Jacobs. Great-grandchildren include Adela and Aidan Brewster, Austin and Gavin Kinney, Audrey, Vivian and Blythe Lieurance, Luke, Simon and Hattie Hull, Brayden, Keeton, Jaycee and Rylee Carroll, and Jenson and Jentry Jacobs.

Stepchildren include Gloria (Jerry) Mahan of Hartford City and Rex Shadle of New Palestine. Step-grandchildren include Michelle Williams, Kevin (Tonia) Mahan, Jeffrey Mahan, Brett Mahan, Martin (Jennifer) Shadle, Austin (Laurie) Shadle and Olivia Shadle. There are also 20 beloved step-great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Tom (Sue) Smith of Huntington.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday Sept. 14, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Amy Beitelschees-Albers officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the funeral home, and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials may be made in Susie’s memory, to Calvary Lutheran Church in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.