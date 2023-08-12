Michael “Mike” Randy White, 63, of Bluffton, died Monday afternoon, Aug. 7, 2023, at his residence.

Mike was born in Fort Wayne on March 30, 1960. He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara (Booker) DeLong; his father, James “Jim” White; and fiancée, Karen Ann Hostetler on June 20, 2013.

Survivors include three brothers, James White of Little Falls, N.Y., William (Jo Ellen) White of Fort Wayne, and Ricky White of Auburn; three sisters, Marcy Shie of Fort Wayne, Susan Hourigan of Bluffton, and Donna DeLong of Ossian; along with two stepdaughters, Lisa (Jeffrey) Bays of Bluffton and Christina Welch of Wabash; four step-grandchildren and 15 step-great-grandchildren; his companion, Stephanie Gerber of Bluffton; along with several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton with Pastor Neil Ainslie officiating.

A public memorial service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton, with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.