Carly Ann Scott, 32, of Bluffton passed away Friday afternoon, May 10, 2024, in Bluffton.

Carly was born Oct. 4, 1991, in Bluffton, to Duane and Kathy (Bates) Scott.

Carly loved most animals growing up, but especially her goats, was a 10 year 4-H member, enjoyed showing rabbits and goats. She showed rabbits locally and regionally, and especially enjoyed her annual trips to the Indiana State Fair to compete with her rabbits. The annual trips were a mini vacation with the highlight of going on school clothes shopping trips with her sister and mother.

She graduated from Bluffton High School in 2010, earning an academic honors diploma, honor society member, and was a B.H. Tri-Star athlete letter winner, in cross country, swimming and track, in her freshman year. When training for cross county at home, Carly would often practice with her goats running at her side.

After graduating high school, she was off to college at UIndy to study nursing, then transferred to Ivy Tech, earning a AS degree as a certified medical assistant, then worked at BRMC in family practice. She was a long time Bummies employee and worked at Perfect Pet.

Her pride and joy, and best friend was her beloved dog, Phinley, which she traveled with on her vacation trips. In 2017, she was proud to purchase her first home in Bluffton.

Carly loved to spend time with her first cousins, traveling on vacations, having Father’s Day cookouts, and especially extended Christmas Holidays together. Recently Carly had added her niece to her life priorities, and loved Addilyn, lighting up with joy, when spending time with her.

Survivors include her parents; brother, Trenton of Bluffton; and sister Jennifer (Todd) Stauffer and niece Addilyn of Greenwood; along with uncles, Michael (Beth) Bates, David (Nancy) Bates, Steven Bates, and Del (Sylvia) Scott; and aunts, Karen (Michael) Holsinger, Delora (Ed) Hartsock, Diane (Steve) Michael; and 12 first cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Rose Marie Bates, Avon and Peggy Scott; and step-grandmother, Marge Crill Scott.

Visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2024, at the funeral home with Barry Crosbie officiating. Burial will follow at Gearnand Cemetery.

Memorials to Wells Co. 4-H Goat /Rabbit program or to Brianna’s Hope, for their Meal Fund, and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.