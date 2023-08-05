Lucy Marie Pearman, 47, of Warren, died at 10:38 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne. She was born Monday, Feb. 16, 1976, in Mansfield, Ohio. She married Daniel Pearman Sunday, Dec. 31, 1995 in Huntington.

Lucy is survived by her husband,Daniel Pearman, Warren; sons, Timothy Jay Pearman, Warren, Matthew Caleb (Brittney) Pearman, Markle, and Joshua Samuel (Maggie) Pearman, Warren; daughter, Jessica Marie Pearman, Huntington; brothers, David Collins, Ohio, Robert (Patti) Robinson, Ohio; and step father, Ivin “Joe” Craven.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Collins; mother, Karen Collins Craven; and a sister.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Gardens of Memory Chapel, Marion on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate her life will be at Gardens of Memory Chapel, Marion at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 with Pastor Troy Drayer officiating. Interment will follow in the Gardens of Memory in Marion.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com