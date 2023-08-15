Howard A. Moriarity, 79, of Bluffton, passed away at 1:36 a.m., Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his home in Bluffton. He was born Saturday, April 8, 1944 in Van Buren. He married Sharon S. (Adney) Moriarity Sunday, Oct. 16, 1966 in Hartford City; she preceded him in death July 5, 2020.

Howard was a 1964 graduate of Jackson High School in Wells County. He was a member of the Bluffton Church of the Nazarene. Howard had worked for BRC in Montpelier, Corning Glass in Bluffton, and retired as a press operator from Almco Steel Products in Bluffton. He was a volunteer at the Library in Bluffton, enjoyed woodworking, and sitting on the porch. Above all Howard loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed by his two sons, Mike A. (Amy) Moriarity, Bluffton, and Jeff L. (Stephanie) Moriarity, Jasper, Ind.; grandchildren, Jacob (Jena) Moriarity, Jasper, Tabatha (Mike) McMillen, Winslow, Ind., Joshua Moriarity, Bluffton, Hayley (Reece) Hatter, Indianapolis, and Autumn Moriarity, Bluffton; sister Nanda “Peg” Perry, Warren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon S. (Adney) Moriarity; father Ora Moriarity; mother, Mabel (Herring) Moriarity; brothers, Harlan Moriarity, Russell Moriarity, and Kenneth Moriarity; and sisters, Mary Rittenhouse and Margaret Lee.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St., Warren, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Cemetery in Warren.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association 50 East. 91st Street Suite 100 Indianapolis IN 46204 or Wells County Public Library 200 W. Washington St. Bluffton, IN, 46714.

Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

