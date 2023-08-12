Gerald W. Baker Sr., 86, of Bluffton, died at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Markle Health & Rehab facility.

He was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Randolph County, Ind.

Survivors include his three sons, Gerald W. Baker Jr., Ronnie L. (Karen) Baker, and Curtis L. (Laura) Baker, all of Montpelier; seven stepchildren; a half sister, Carolyn Baker of Lexington, Ky.; and 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Arthur Baker; his mother, Elva A. Sutton Baker; his first wife, Beverly Lugar Baker; his second wife, Roennia Kelly Baker; three sisters, Leona Chapman, Barbara King, and Roberta Hargrove; a brother, Larry D. Baker; a half brother, Leo Vancamp; a half sister, Evelyn Baker; and a daughter, Monica K. Armstrong.

Calling will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate his life will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, with Rev. Steve Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the Red Men Cemetery in Warren.

