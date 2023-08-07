Cora V. Barger, 88, of Decatur, passed away Friday afternoon, Aug. 4, 2023 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Cora was born Sept. 8, 1934. in Jay County, to Carl L. Lucas and Gladys J. Marshall Lucas. She was united in marriage to William K. Barger, and he passed away April 7, 1981.

Cora was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ (Salem Magley Church), where she taught Sunday School for several years and was active in the Women’s Guild. She was also a member of the Decatur Moose Lodge 1311.

After graduating from Ivy Tech Community College in 1983, Cora worked as an LPN, retiring in 1994.

Cora is survived by two sons, Keith A. (Karla) Barger of Decatur and Barry N. (Lisa) Barger of Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Wilma Terhune of Decatur; a brother, Carl Lucas Jr. of Colon, Mich.; three grandsons, Rich Ramos, Elliott Barger, and Brooks Barger; and six great-grandchildren, Samuel Barger, Henry Barger, Braeden Hilyard, Benton Hilyard, Elijah Ramos, and Amia Ramos.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Sue Barger-Stapleton; three sisters, Pearl Fisher, Helen McFarren, and Waneta Bennett; and two brothers, Richard Lucas and Gerald Lucas.

Funeral services for Cora will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur with Pastor Christopher Hirschy officiating. Burial will follow at the Salem Magley Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur and one hour prior to services Thursday, also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur.