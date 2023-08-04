Bruce Mittelstadt, 91, of Homer, Mich. passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Coldwater, Mich.

He was born on June 14, 1932, the son of Eli and Sophia (Kramer) Mittelstadt in Abbotsford, Wisc. Bruce graduated high school, then served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On June 22, 1957, he married Charlotte Ellenberger in Bluffton.

Surviving is his son, Brian (Susan) Mittelstadt of Coldwater, and three grandchildren, Jake, Max, and Zack. Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, parents, son, Neal Mittelstadt, as well as his brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Monday Aug. 7, 2023, at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 303 S Hillsdale St. in Homer, Mich. A funeral service celebrating the life of Bruce will begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor Bill Cole of Maple Grove Bible Church officiating. Interment will follow at West Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Promedica Hospice, 300 East Chicago St., Coldwater, MI 49036.

Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, to sign the online guest book or to leave the family condolences.