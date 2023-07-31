Sharon A. Adkins, 77, of Montpelier, died at her home at 5:54 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023.

She was born March 13, 1946, in Monticello, Ky.

Survivors include a son, Robbie (Jessica) Reynolds of Decatur; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene (Pat Martinez) Vanskyock of Hartford City and Polly Dishman of Montpelier; and a brother, James (Linda) Turner of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her father, Winsted Turner; her mother, Agnes (Pryor) Turner; a daughter, Laura “Ann” Scholer; a son, Jeffrey “Allen” Reynolds; four brothers, J.D. Turner, Johnnie B. Turner, Bules Turner, and Oscar Turner; two sisters, Geneva Dishman and Juanita Adams; and a great-grandson.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

