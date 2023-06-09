NOTICE OF THE FILING AND

PENDENCY OF A PETITION

TO VACATE A PORTION OF A

PUBLIC UTLITY EASEMENT

TO INTERESTED PARTIES:

You are notified that Darrin Miser and Sarah Miser, husband and wife, have filed with the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana, their petition to vacate the following described portion of a utility easement in the City of Bluffton, Indiana:

Part of Lots Numbered 135 and 136 as known and designated on the recorded plat of Northwood Farm Community, Section VII, an addition to the City of Bluffton, as recorded on Plat Book 4, Page 90, of the Records of Wells County, Indiana described as follows:

Beginning at the northwest corner of said Lot Number 136; thence north 89 degrees 27 minutes 45 seconds east, 10.00 feet along the north line of said Lot Numbered 136; thence south 00 degrees 32 minutes 15 seconds east, 135.00 feet to the north line of a utility easement; thence south 89 degrees 27 minutes 45 seconds west, 20.00 feet to said north line; thence north 00 degrees 32 minutes 15 seconds west, 132.58 feet to the north line of said Lot Number 135; thence north 75 degrees 52 minutes 38 seconds east, 10.15 feet along said north line to the place of beginning.

You are further notified that the Common Council of the City of Bluffton will conduct a public hearing on this Petition in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the City Building, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, at 6:00 o’clock P.M. on June 20, 2023. Persons interested in being heard, either in favor of or in opposition to such petition, are urged to attend. The Common Council may, after a public hearing on the petition, grant the request by the passage of an ordinance vacating the above-described portion of the utility easement. The Petition and proposed Ordinance may be examined in the office of the Clerk/Treasurer, 128 E. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana.

Tami Runyon, Clerk/Treasurer

