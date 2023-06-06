Larry Dee Ellison, 76, of Montpelier, IN, died at 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born Saturday, March 8, 1947, in Blackford County. He married Connie Elaine (Schmidt) Ellison Friday, Oct. 9, 1981 in Blackford County.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Elaine (Schmidt) Ellison, Montpelier; son, Kelly (Angie) Ellison, Montpelier; daughters, Heidi (Larry) Rowles, Pennville, Heather Branscum, Montpelier; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and a sister Carolyn (Terry) Abney, Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Ellison; mother Pauline (Nestleroad) Ellison; brothers Max Ellison and Allen Ellison; and sisters, Marjorie Stanton and Elaine Dulworth.

Per Larry’s wishes there will not be visitation or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

