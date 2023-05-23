IN THE SUPERIOR COURT

OF CATOOSA COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF

KYNSLEE HUNTER PHILLIPS,

a minor child, by:

JACKLYN MICHELLE PHILLIPS,

Petitioner.

Civil Action File No.:

2023SUAD1

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL ORGAN OF

WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

TO: KALEN BLYTH MCLEROY

Notice is hereby given that JACKLYN MICHELLE PHILLIPS, filed her petition to the Superior Court of Catoosa County, Georgia on the 6th day of January, 2023 praying for a Petition for the Adoption of KYNSLEE HUNTER PHILLIPS.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such Petition for Adoption. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said petition.

This the 6th day of January, 2023.

Debbie Crowe

Clerk of the Superior Court

Catoosa County

Submitted by:

Jeremy C. Penland

Attorney for Petitioner

7411 Nashville Street

Ringgold, Georgia 30736

(706) 935-5296

Georgia Bar No. 733089

nb 5/23, 5/30, 6/6

hspaxlp