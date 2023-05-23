IN THE SUPERIOR COURT
OF CATOOSA COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: THE ADOPTION OF
KYNSLEE HUNTER PHILLIPS,
a minor child, by:
JACKLYN MICHELLE PHILLIPS,
Petitioner.
Civil Action File No.:
2023SUAD1
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
LEGAL ORGAN OF
WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
TO: KALEN BLYTH MCLEROY
Notice is hereby given that JACKLYN MICHELLE PHILLIPS, filed her petition to the Superior Court of Catoosa County, Georgia on the 6th day of January, 2023 praying for a Petition for the Adoption of KYNSLEE HUNTER PHILLIPS.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such Petition for Adoption. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said petition.
This the 6th day of January, 2023.
Debbie Crowe
Clerk of the Superior Court
Catoosa County
Submitted by:
Jeremy C. Penland
Attorney for Petitioner
7411 Nashville Street
Ringgold, Georgia 30736
(706) 935-5296
Georgia Bar No. 733089
nb 5/23, 5/30, 6/6
hspaxlp