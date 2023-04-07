Tommy Kenneth Gasper, 83, of Bluffton, passed away early Thursday morning, April 6, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born May 28, 1939, in Fort Wayne, to Kenneth & Mary Ann (Delaney) Gasper and graduated from New Haven High School with the class of 1957.

Tommy worked at Tuthill Corporation and retired from ACMA Trucking Services in Fort Wayne.

On April 11, 1958, Tommy and Phyllis Ann Jones were married at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. They shared 65 years of marriage together.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis of Bluffton; his children, Kenneth Gasper of Bluffton, Ann Aguirre of Fort Wayne, Frankie (Matt) Gagnon of New Haven, and Lynn (Troy) Kressley of Decatur; along with 13 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Connie “Sue” Byers of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William “Mike” Gasper; his sisters Minnie (Harry) Gillenwater and Betty (Charles) Freeman; and a grandson Nick Gasper.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made in Tommy’s memory to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Gasper family at www.thomarich.com.