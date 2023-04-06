Sheryl L. Hartman, 58, of Poneto, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Sheryl was born on Sept. 28, 1964, in Bluffton, to Frank “Crowbar” and Shirley (Shivers) Wafford. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1983.

She worked for Kitco, Inc. for 15 years before going to Water Furnace, where she worked for 19 years, retiring in 2017. Sheryl enjoyed traveling, collecting angels, and spending time with her family. She loved when the family got together and had cookouts, riding 4-wheelers, and spending time with Kinsey, her granddaughter.

On Nov. 14, 1981, Sheryl and Larry G. Hartman were married in Bluffton. They shared 41 years of marriage together.

Survivors include her husband, Larry of Poneto; and son Jeremiah G. Hartman of Poneto. She was a loving Nana to her granddaughter, Kinsey Hartman of Bluffton. She is also survived by her brothers, Frank (Velma) Wafford of Hartford City and Jerry Dean Wafford of Key West, Fla.; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Steve W. and Richard E. Wafford.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Rev. Richard W. Wafford officiating. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made in Sheryl’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Hartman family at www.thomarich.com.