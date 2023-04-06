Perry “Kameron” Clamme, 26, passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2023, at his residence.

Kameron was born Dec. 1, 1996, in Hartford City, to Sandra “Sandy” Elizabeth Christman Clamme and Perry Lee Clamme.

Those who knew Kameron, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He was always smiling and his personality was one of a kind. He was sweet, kind and had a heart of gold.

He enjoyed his 10 years in 4-H and gave back to the program by volunteering his time with the youth of Blackford County 4-H and was the Cattle Barn superintendent. He took great pleasure and pride in helping the 4-H Fair board. His love of cattle stemmed from an early age. It was a loved family tradition and he and his fiancée Katie were the owner and operators of the Clamme Cattle Company. He was well respected in the cattle industry and a genuine cattleman.

Kameron was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was still on the ornery side and known to cause a little mischief in his life. He could make those around him laugh, sometimes at inappropriate times, but memories of those moments will be treasured by his loved ones.

He loved spending time with his family and his furry four-legged kids, Dolly and Mae.

He graduated from Blackford High School in 2015. He attended Ivy Tech for ag business and was in sales at ForeFront Ag Solutions in Huntington. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed afternoons on the golf course. He would also watch Union Chapel Church services online.

Kameron will be missed every day by his dad, Perry; his mom, Sandy; his siblings, Kile D. and Brandy N. Clamme, both of Upland, Kacy L. and Shanna R. Clamme, both of Hartford City, Cassie M. and Jason J. Leas, both of Warren, and Cullen Clamme (friend, Casey Dragoo) of Warren; and his fiancé, Katie Marie Studebaker of Hartford City. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, John Clamme, Kinze Clamme, Kennedy Clamme, Kasen Clamme, Izzy Leas, Ava Leas, Ella Leas, Eden Leas and Owen Leas; loving aunts and uncles, Chuck and Lisha Christman, David and Tracy Christman, Daniel and Sara Christman, Liz and Greg Ellis, Elaine and Trent Myers, George Christman, Chris and Toshia Christman, Rodney and Brenda Clamme, Stan Clamme and Penny and Jeff Lanning; several cousins; Katie’s parents and sisters, Missy and Kelly DeBoliac and Olivia and Lucy DeBoliac, all of Marion; and many, many great friends.

He is preceded in death by all his grandparents; two aunts, Denise Martin and Patricia Cale; and a niece, Kelsey Clamme.

A celebration of Kameron’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the Lighthouse Church, 2101 N. Walnut St. in Hartford City, with Pastor Troy Kaufman and friend Jared Jarck officiating. Burial will follow at the Elizabethtown Cemetery in Delaware County.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the church.

The Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford city is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County 4-H Cattle Barn, 124 N. Jefferson Street, Hartford City, IN 47348

The Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford city is in charge of arrangements.

In the words of Judah Halevi “It’s a fearful thing to love what death can touch.” But it was the easiest thing on earth to love Kameron Clamme, and the hardest thing to let him go.