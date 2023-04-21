Meredith Alan Curtis, 74, of Greenfield, Ind., passed away April 14, 2023, at the Springhurst Health Center in Greenfield.

He was born Jan. 3, 1949, in Marion, Ind., to Alton Basil Curtis and Catherine Madeline Balsley Curtis. He was married May 19, 1973, to Sharon Oswalt Curtis; his wife survives.

Meredith had a long career as a Quality Engineer with Magna. He held a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and was a great Boilermakers football fan. Meredith loved to travel, especially going on cruises, and enjoyed the ocean. His travels as well as his love of hiking allowed him to take many memorable photographs. Meredith was also an avid birdwatcher. He was a member of the Greenfield Kiwanis, and he and his wife enjoyed attending Bradley United Methodist Church together. Meredith is remembered for his love and devotion to his wife Sharon, and for his great enthusiasm for life.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Margot L. (Robert) Sutton; two grandchildren, John and Davinson; a sister, Helen (Daniel) Hill; and a nephew, Ryan (Kami) Shaw. He is preceded in death by his parents, listed above.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.