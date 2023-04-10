Mary Alice Cass, 95, of Ossian passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Stillwater Hospice Home. She was born in Ossian, on October 27, 1927, to the late George and Gertrude (Houser) Johnson. Mary was a 1945 graduate of Ossian High School and attended Ossian United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her daughters, Joyce Rinehart of Ossian and Carolyn (Richard) Briggs of Decatur; two grandsons; two granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; and one step great-grandson. Besides her parents she was preceded in passing by her husband of 62 years, Wayne Cass; a daughter; grandson; four brothers; and four sisters.

A graveside service for Mary will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Hoverstock Cemetery, 11738 North 300 West, Zanesville, Indiana 46799.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stillwater Hospice Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.