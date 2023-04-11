Margaret A. Baller, 87 of Bluffton, passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at her residence. Mrs. Baller was born in Ohio City, Ohio on Nov. 23, 1935 to Joseph and Leona Fenton.

She married Jimmie T. Baller in New Mexico, Ind. on April 14, 1956. He preceded her in death. Mrs. Baller worked at Kitco, Inc. in Bluffton for over 20 years, before retiring.

Survivors include three daughters, Bobbi N. (Bruce) Zehner, Rhonda R. Blocker, and Mary K. (Norm) Coffield, all of Bluffton; along with 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Baller was the last survivor of her siblings. She is preceded in death by one daughter Diana K. Baller; one son Tony James Baller; four sisters, Kate Rush, Jenny LaFollette, Evelyn Fenton, and Sharon Truman; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

As Margaret requested, there will be no services at this time. A family graveside service will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Preferred memorials may be made to Stillwater Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Baller family at www.thomarich.com.