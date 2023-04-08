Joseph A. “Joe” Rockwell, 89, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Joe was born March 4, 1934, in Ann Arbor, Mich. He graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1951 and Tri-State College in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958.

He was a lifetime Master Mason and member of the Scottish Rite and Shrine. He was a huge University of Michigan fan!

He will be fondly remembered as a loving sibling, spouse, father, “Poppy,” and “Great.”

Surviving family include his sons, Eric (Lisa) Rockwell of Coldwater, Mich., and Todd (Diane) Rockwell of Liberty Center, Ind.; a sister, Mary Alice (Ray) Thompson of Adrian, Mich.; five grandchildren, Erika (Tyler) Philley, Alexandra (Austin) Lawrence, and Drew, Ella, and Derek Rockwell; and three great-grandchildren, Asher, Carter, and Eva.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, Elmer Rockwell and Florence Ruth Platt Fisher; his wife, Peggy Jean Rockwell; a granddaughter, Lindsey Marie Rockwell; a sister, Fran Campbell; and two brothers, LeRoy Rockwell and Maurice Fisher.

A Masonic Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.