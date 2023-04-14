Jeanne L. Hoopingarner, 69, of Huntington, passed away Monday evening, April 10, 2023, at the Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Jeanne worked for over 30 years at AON Risk Services Inc. She was a 1971 graduate of Norwell High School. Through the years, she attended Zanesville Church of God, Zanesville United Methodist, St. Matthews United Methodist, and most recently Emmanuel Community Church.

Jeanne loved following her grandchildren in all of their sports endeavors. She was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and an avid supporter of Norwell Athletics. Jeanne loved reading and writing. She was a prayer warrior and believed her faith was for helping others and not for herself.

Jeanne was born on May 15, 1953, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Herbert E. and Juanita L. (Coleman) Martin.

She was united in marriage to Terry J. Hoopingarner on March 18, 1972, at the Zanesville Church of God. Her husband Terry survives.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Jamie (Mark) Misch of Markle, and Tricia Hoopingarner of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Addison, Elle and Christenson; two brothers, Steve Martin of New York, N.Y., and David (Tracy) Martin of Brooker, Fla.; and a sister, Diane Landrie of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Hoopingarner, her parents, and her in-laws, Carl and June Hoopingarner.

Visitation will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750.

Funeral Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Emmanuel Community Church, 12222 US-24 W, Fort Wayne, IN 46814, with Pastor Gary Dilley officiating. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the services at the church.

Interment will take place at the Hoverstock cemetery in Zanesville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Aces Baseball Inc., Norwell High School Athletics, or Riley Hospital for Children and can be sent in care of Myers Funeral Home 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.

