James “Jim” S. Beckstein, 85 of Fort Wayne and formerly of Markle, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne.

Jim started working at Mill Supplies in 1976 and then owned and operated the business from 1978 until his retirement in 2004. He was a 1956 graduate of Northside High School. Jim was active over the years in The Boy Scouts of America and the American Red Cross. He was a past President of Industrial Distribution Association (IDA) and the Specialty Tools and Fasteners Distribution Association (STAFDA). Jim had been a member of the Zanesville United Methodist Church and the Trinity United Methodist Church. He enjoyed flying, sailing his boat on the lake, working in his barn and was the drummer for the Jim Beckstein Dance Band.

Jim was born on Aug. 15, 1937, in Fort Wayne, a son of John George and Helen Jane (Hattery) Beckstein.

He was united in marriage to Janet E. Boxell on Aug. 3, 1963, in Fort Wayne; she survives.

Additional survivors include two sons, Andy (Karen) Beckstein of Uniondale, and Brian (Lynn) Beckstein of Waxham, N.C.; a brother, Eugene (Anne) Beckstein of Sarasota, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Kendall (Jake) Seiler, Kassidy (Brad Griffith) Beckstein, Caleb Beckstein, Analise Beckstein and Isaac Beckstein.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and sister in law, Jack (Barbara) Beckstein.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St. in Huntington.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Emmanuel Community Church, 12222 W US-24 in Fort Wayne, with Pastor Gary Dilley officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Interment will be at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

Preferred Memorials can be made out to the Boy Scouts of America or the Norwell Dollar for Scholars, both sent in care of Myers Funeral Home.

