Eugene M. “Gene” Yeoman, 94, of Bluffton, died Saturday afternoon, Apr. 8, 2023, at Century Villa Health and Rehabilitation in Greentown.

Gene was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Jasper County, to Andrew M. Yeoman and Wanda J. Smith Yeoman. He married Joann A. Grindle April 22, 1950, in Rensselaer, Ind. His wife preceded him in death Feb. 13, 2023.

Survivors include a son, Michael (Angie) Yeoman of Bunker Hill, Ind.; a daughter, Dena (Bill) Byrd of Phil Campbell, Ala.; two grandsons, Jeremy (Tonya) Putt and Justin (Lindsey) Putt; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy Wortley of Louisville, Ky., and Patty (Raymond) Murphy of Virgie, Ind.

In addition to his wife and parents, Gene was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Yeoman; three brothers, Richard, Howard, and Jim Yeoman; and a sister, Betty Platt.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville. The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com