Day Y. Johnson, 54 of Petroleum, passed away on Friday, April 21 at her residence unexpectedly.

Johnson was born on Oct. 30, 1968, in Janesville Wisc.

Day worked at Franklin Electric Company and medically retired from New Mather Metals in Franklin, Ky.

Day was a loving mother to her son, Alex Monce of Petroleum, and is also survived by a sister, Tiiu Hart of Florida.

She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Giel Monce, brother, K-Tal Johnson, and mother, Margaret (Feather) Perleberg.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wells County Public Library’s genealogy department.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.