David R. Roberts, 56, of Markle, passed away Wednesday evening, April 5, 2023, at his residence following an extended illness.

David was born on March 14, 1967, in Bluffton, to Russell and Betty Jean (Morrow) Roberts, both parents preceded him in death. He married Therese Marie (Richardville) in Bluffton, on Dec. 20, 1996, she survives in Markle.

He was a machine operator for many years and was a truck driver for Diamond Delivery. He enjoyed playing pool and darts, listening to county music, trivia and word games and playing poker.

He is survived by his wife Therese; a step-son, Damian Allen of Va.; two grandchildren, Jeremy Lee James and Alexandria James; two great-grandchildren, Aurora Samone Howard and Erik Howard; one brother, Ron A. (Susan) Roberts of Craigville, Ind.; a sister-in-law, Taina N. (Martie J.) Vollen.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, April 13, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel 3220 East SR 124 Bluffton, IN. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to Wells County Animal Shelter or Lutheran Health Network.

