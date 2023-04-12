Cody Michael Thomas Tanksley, 28, of Bluffton, passed away early Saturday morning, April 1, 2023, in Bluffton.

Cody was born on Nov. 4, 1994, in Bluffton to Daniel and Christy (Caldwell) Tanksley. He graduated from Marshall County High School in Lewisburg, Tenn., with the class of 2013. He was a tradesman working as a roofer, carpenter, machinist and landscaper. He took great pride in his work.

He is survived by his daughter, Kynzleigh A. Tanksley of Ossian, his father, Daniel Tanksley of Alabama, and his brother, Gabriel (Lori) Allen David Tanksley, of Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Christy.

A private celebration of life was held in Bluffton. A private graveside ceremony will be held at his final resting place in Tennessee.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.