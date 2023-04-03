Betty A. Abenath, 85, of Huntington, died Friday evening, Mar. 31, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Betty was born Jan. 26, 1938, in Wells County, to George Gavin and Edna Bennett Gavin. She married Elton W. Abenath Sr. Jan. 24, 1958, in Wells County. He preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 2004.

Survivors include four daughters, Pam (Steve) Town of Bristol, Tenn., Mary Abenath of Neosho, Mo., Elizabeth Richards of Huntington, and Barbara (Robert) Darbig of Huntington; two sons, Mike Abenath and Elton Abenath Jr., both of Huntington; and 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by two grandsons; two sisters, infant Barb Gavin and Connie LaFollette; and three brothers, Bob, Bill, and Jerry Gavin.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 5, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com