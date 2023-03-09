Wayne A. Polley Jr., 86 of Fort Wayne, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center following a short and unexpected battle with cancer. He will be dearly missed.

Wayne was born on Feb. 25, 1937, in Fort Wayne, to the late Wayne A. and Catherine (Kerns) Polley Sr. Wayne was a 1954 graduate of Elmhurst High School. Following graduation, he was employed by Wayne Paper Box (CCA/ Jefferson Smurfit) in Fort Wayne and retired after 44 years of service. Wayne also served in the Indiana Air National Guard.

Wayne married Ella (Kohls) on March 18, 1961. He was a devoted husband to her, especially caring for her during her 45-year battle with multiple sclerosis. They shared over 57 years of marriage together before Ella’s passing on May 12, 2019. On March 1, 2020 Wayne married Tomme K. Snyder; she survives.

Wayne loved being with his family and watching it grow. He loved to fish, play golf and bowl. He was an avid I.U. basketball fan and Chicago Cubs fan. He was currently attending the Nine Mile United Methodist Church.

Wayne was a great dad to his two daughters, Cindy (Mark) Imel and Cassy (Jeff) Johnson, all of Ossian. He was also an awesome grandpa and great-grandpa to his four granddaughters, Erin (Dustin) Auer, Kierstin (Mike) Saldivar, Morgin (Caleb) Buyer, and Nicole (Josh) Clark, and his 10 (soon to be 11) great-grandchildren, Liam, Ian, and Eli Auer, Mia, Evan and Mara Saldivar, Micah, Ezra and Baby (Ella) Buyer, and Conley and Keegan Clark.

Wayne was also preceded in death by his sister, Madonna Patty, brother, Terry Polley, and one great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home at 120 West Mill Street in Ossian, with family and friends received one hour prior. Family and Friends will also be received from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at the funeral home. Caleb Buyer to officiate the service. Burial to follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens.

Per Wayne’s request, preferred memorials may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences can be left online at

www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com