Warren A. Alma, 71, of Montpelier, passed away at 12:50 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home.

He was born on Thursday, Oct. 25, 1951, in Logansport, Ind. to Charles and Opal (McCloud) Alma. He married Constance F. (Ward) Alma on Saturday, Dec. 6, 1975, in Monticello. Warren was a graduate of North White High School in Monon, Ind. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He drove a feed truck for ADM/Moormons. Warren enjoyed NFL football (Bears), riding his motorcycle, fishing and spending time with his grandkids and family.

Warren will be sadly missed by his wife, Constance F. (Ward) Alma of Montpelier; sons, Michael Lee Alma of South Whitley, Ind., and Christopher Ryan (Allie) Alma of Liberty Center; daughter, Traci Alma (Jordan) Ward of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kayla Jean (Dan) Tursell and Dillon Michael Alma; three great grandchildren; and brothers, Lawrence L. (Lillian) Alma, Arvada, CO, and Jerry A. (Joannie) Alma of Monticello.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles V. Alma and Opal V. (McCloud) Alma, grandchild, Erica Faye Alma, and sister, Brenda D. Sorrell.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 3-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Warren’s life will follow at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Rogers officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Riley Childrens Foundation, 30 South Meridian St. Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204 or to the Cancer Relief Foundation Friends Who Care, PO Box 104 Bluffton, IN. 46714