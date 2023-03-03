Sheila Diane Brown, 68, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, March 1, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Diane was born in Dayton, Ohio, on Dec. 14, 1954, to Owen and Delores (Marshall) Brown. She married Tom Brown in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 18, 1976; he survives.

Diane was a 1974 graduate of Huntington North High School and served in the U.S. Navy. She loved to read and enjoyed traveling with her husband. She and Tom even retired to Costa Rica in 2015, where they met wonderful friends who became family. Diane loved Jesus and her family, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Diane is survived by a son, Michael (Kendal) Brown of Richland, Wash.; a daughter, Kristi (Beau) Beckley of Pasco, Wash.; six grandchildren, Bailey Standring, Holden Brown, and Ben, Ethan, Hayden, and Mason Beckley; two sisters, Sherry Hilliard and Barbara Huffman, both of Bluffton; along with her stepfather, Hershel Baker of Montpelier.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by a brother, Russell Brown.

No public services are planned at this time. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.goodwincaleharnish.com.