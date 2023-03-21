Ronnie R. Gibson, 76, of Huntington, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 19, 2023, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton, surrounded by his family.

He was born December 13, 1946, in Harlan, Ky. to Orville and Alice (Jones) Gibson. He graduated from Evarts High School.

Ronnie retired from General Electric in Fort Wayne. He was a faithful member of the Bluffton Church of God, where he was very active in the Food Pantry Ministry. He loved fishing and working outdoors in his yard, and enjoyed football and baseball. Ronnie was a huge Cubs and Bears fan.

On June 10, 1967 in New Haven, Ronnie and Mary A. (Leamon) were married, and she preceded him in death in 2007. On March 3, 2012, Ronnie and Pamela (Mooneyhan) were married at the Bluffton Church of God.

Survivors include his wife Pamela Gibson of Huntington; and children, Elizabeth A. Elliot of Fort Wayne, Rhonda (Gregg) Milner of Delaware, Ohio, Robert Gibson of Bluffton, and Ashley (James) Hartley of Huntington. He was a loving Grandpa to 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Ronnie is also survived by his siblings; Alma Marlowe of Fort Wayne, Della Fields of Ky., Harold (Lori) Gibson of Fla., Jim Gibson of Ky., and Gary Gibson of Ind.

He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife Mary; a son, Ronnie R. Gibson, Jr.; and siblings, Arles “Buddy” Gibson, Edith Rains, Vernon Gibson, Shirley Forthman, and Jack Gibson.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at the conclusion of visitation, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Memorials may be made in Ronnie’s memory to the Bluffton Church of God Food Bank and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.