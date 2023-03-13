Roger D. Hamilton, 72 of Montpelier, passed away early Sunday morning, March 12, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born July 18, 1950, in Colon, Mich. to Wayne E. and Anna Jane (Stinson) Hamilton. He graduated from Southern Wells High School with the class of 1969. On Sept. 16, 1973, Roger and Georgia M. (Erbacher) were married at the Poneto United Methodist Church. They shared 34 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2007.

He honorably served our country in the United Sates Marine Corps. from 1970 to 1972. Roger worked at Corning Glass and Kitco Co. in Bluffton, and then started driving truck with Schneider National and First Fleet. He was a member of Petroleum United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing and going camping, but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren!

Survivors include his mother, Jane Hamilton of Bluffton; and two sons, J.D. (Shawna) Hamilton of Bluffton and Jason “Jake” Hamilton of Zanesville. Roger was lovingly known as “PaPa” to his 7 grandchildren, Nathan Radcliffe, Caylynn (Alexander) Manlove, Gabrielle Hamilton, Colton Norris, Cassandra Hamilton, Connor Hamilton, Carrianna Hamilton, and 3 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings, Cathy Creek of Geneva, Robert (Etta) Hamilton of Churubusco, and Mark (Carolyn) Hamilton of Markle.

Roger is preceded in death by his father, Wayne; and wife, Georgia.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Pastor Tim McKnight officiating. Military honors will take place at the conclusion of the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made in Roger’s memory to the Petroleum Community Church or Nottingham Volunteer Fire Department and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories or condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.