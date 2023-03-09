Rick L. Sharpe, 62 of Poneto, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born July 28, 1960 in Wells County to Rollie L. Sharpe and Lavelle Marie (Bower) Nierman. Rick graduated from Southern Wells High School with the class of 1978. On June 1, 1985 in Roanoke, Rick and Susan (White) Sharpe were married.

He enjoyed gardening and was always ready to set out on a trip or vacation, or attend a concert with his wife, Susie. Rick loved animals, especially his dog, Buddy.

Survivors include his wife Susie of Poneto along with his faithful dog, Buddy. He is also survived by 3 sisters, Alice (Jeff) Coratti of Bluffton, Teresa Coratti of Berne, and April Watson of Liberty Center; a brother, Larry (Anita) Sharpe of Warren. He was a proud uncle to 10 nieces & nephews; Joshua Coratti, Justin Coratti, Julie (Josh) Gregg, Kaci Coratti, Cody (Mikala) Watson, Summer Coratti, Taylor Coratti, Madison Watson, Mackinzie Sharpe, and Spencer Sharpe, along with 10 great-nieces and nephews.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents; twin sisters, Cammie & Tammie Sharpe; his step-father, Wendell Nierman; and a nephew Clayton Watson.

As Rick requested, there will be no service at this time. Memorials may be made in Rick’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter and can be sent to the funeral home.

Rick arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family- Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories or condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.