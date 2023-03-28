Richard “Dick” T. Bricker, 72, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday evening, March 26, 2023, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Dick was born in Bluffton on Nov. 28, 1950, to Robert and Dorothy (Donald) Bricker. He married Linda Jones in Bluffton on April 17, 1999; she survives.

A 1970 graduate of Bluffton High School, he worked for the Military Department of Indiana where he retired after 23 years of service. After retirement, Dick became a bus driver for the Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, where he was currently employed.

Dick was a long-time member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Bluffton and a current member of the board of directors for Bi-County Services. He also enjoyed working and volunteering at Bluffton High School sporting events for over the past 20 years. He had been involved with the Dream Team in Bluffton since its inception in 2001, and was also instrumental in developing the Wicker Park T-ball diamond, along with the concession stand, where he still oversaw the operations every year.

In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by a son, Kyle (Erin) Bricker of New Haven; five sisters, Carol (Larry) Studabaker, Judy Grimm, Linda Shane, Jean (Ron) Bowman and Betty (John) Kizer, all of Bluffton; a brother, Philip “Pete” Bricker of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Blake, Lane, Luke, Alyssa and Finn; along with several nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion, a pitbull mix, Daisy.

Aside from his parents, Dick was preceded in death by two sons, Allen Bricker and stillborn infant Christopher Alan Bricker; two brothers, Robert “Don” Bricker and Jeff Bricker; and a sister, Geraldine Niblick.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Barry Crosbie will officiate. A private family burial at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dream Team, in support of the concession stand.

