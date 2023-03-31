Public Notice

Bluffton Parks Department 128 E. Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714 is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of Construction Stormwater General Permit (CSGP) to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with Bluffton SR 1 Trail located along SR 1 between Monroe St. and Jackson St. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the Dowty Ditch. Questions or comments should be directed to Brandy Fiechter of Bluffton Parks Department at (260) 824-6069.

nb 3/31

hspaxlp