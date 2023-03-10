Joint Special Meeting of the City

of Bluffton Common Council:

Harrison Township Board; and Lancaster Township Board

Governing Bodies: City Common Council; Harrison Township Board; and Lancaster Township Board

Date and Time of Meeting: March 23, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Place of Meeting: Common Council Chambers, City Hall,128 East Market St, Bluffton, IN 46714

Purpose: The Bluffton Common Council will consider an Ordinance, and the Harrison Township and Lancaster Township Boards will respectively consider Resolutions to establish the Bluffton Fire Protection Territory, to adopt the Bluffton Fire Protection Territory Interlocal Agreement, and to establish a Fire Territory Equipment Replacement Fund pursuant to evidence and testimony previously received by those bodies in joint public hearings held on January 30, February 20, and March 13, 2023.

nb 3/10

hspaxlp