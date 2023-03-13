Mary B. Coffield, 97, passed away Saturday morning, March 11, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Mary was born in Rockcreek Twp. Wells County, on Aug. 1, 1925, to Ophel H. and Leona (Raver) Powell, both parents preceded her in death. She married Rex N. Coffield on April 18, 1948, in Bluffton, he preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2016.

She graduated in 1943 from Rockcreek High School. Mary was employed with the Bluffton News-Banner for 44 years, retiring in 1988, and was a member of the First Reformed Church in Bluffton.

Mary is survived by one son, Philip R. Coffield of Etna, Ohio; one grandson, Nathan L. (Sarah) Coffield of Marysville, Ohio; and two great grandchildren, Charlotte and Conner Coffield.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Kathleen Steckley; and three brothers, Clifford, Herschel, and Ophel J. Powell Jr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Dr. Bryson “Gene” Bell will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials can be made in Mary’s memory to First Reformed Church or Christian Care Retirement Community.

Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.