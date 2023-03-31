Marjorie Joan Gaskill, 84, was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. There she was reunited with her husband of 65 years, Larry E. Gaskill, who preceded her just over six weeks ago, on Jan. 24. So shall they ever be with the Lord.

Marjorie was born on March 9, 1939, the youngest of six children to Noah and Amelia (Badertscher) Sprunger of Berne. She graduated from Adams Central High School and later went on to earn her certification in Dietary Management, which served her well in her love of cooking and serving food.

Early in her working career, she was employed at S.S. Kresge in Fort Wayne, later at Parkway Restaurant in Berne, also the former Food Town/Corner Meat Market in Berne, for several years at the locally famous Poplar Restaurant of Berne, The Rustic Cove of Bluffton, and for the last 25 years of her career she was the Head Cook and Dietician at the former Chalet Village of Berne. Almost everywhere Marj worked, she worked with food and feeding people, which was one of her favorite ways to express and communicate love.

Marj loved cooking, canning, camping and cross-stitching – but dearest to her heart was her family. She was a devoted wife, hard-working mother and a supportive and loyal grandmother. She lived sacrificially for her grandkids to cheer them on in 4-H, football, wrestling or whatever endeavors they pursued. Her grandkids always knew Grandma was in their corner.

Marjorie was a member of Grace Bible Church of Berne.

She is survived by two sons, Randy (Emiley) Gaskill of Monroe, and Jeff (Becky) Gaskill of Berne; a daughter, Vicki Gaskill of Berne; nine grandchildren, Aaron Gaskill, Brandon (Lindsey) Gaskill, Craig (Tazza) Gaskill, Bryan (Norine) Gaskill, Mandy (Clarence) Franklin, Jesse (Jamie) Gaskill, Joshua (Lori) Gaskill, Holly Gaskill, and Amelia Gaskill; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Buckingham and Katherine Sprunger; and brothers, Roger Sprunger, Adrian Sprunger, and Stanley Sprunger.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, with son Rev. Dr. Jeff Gaskill officiating. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery outside of Berne.

Family and friends will be received for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be designated to Grace Bible Church.

Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.