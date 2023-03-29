Jon Mahorney Sr., 73, of Montpelier, died at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born Nov. 7, 1949, in Hartford City, to George A. Mahorney and Helen E. Wright Mahorney. His parents preceded him in death. He married Melody Overmeyer June 23, 1976, in Montpelier. His wife survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Jon Mahorney Jr. of Hartford City and Zackery Mahorney of Montpelier, and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Vera Moore, and a brother, Alex Mahorney.

To honor Jon’s wishes, there will be no services held.

The Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier was in charge of arrangements.