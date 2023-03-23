Jerry W. King, 94, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 21, 2023, in Bluffton, following a short illness.

Jerry was born in Bluffton on Nov. 20, 1928, to Hugh R. and Mary G. (Hedges) King, both parents preceded him in death. He married Darlene D. (Lancaster) in Wells County, on Nov. 26, 1949, she survives in Bluffton. Jerry was a 1946 graduate of Bluffton High School and retired from Bowmar LLC in Ft. Wayne after 32 years of service.

Survivors include his wife; Darlene D. King of Bluffton; two daughters, Anita (John) Davis of Greenfield, Ind., and Lisa (Wayne) Kipfer of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Natasha (Brandon) Mechling, Sahara (Daniel) Lautzenheiser, Amy (Adam) Carmichael, Kara Denton, and Ryan Shei; eight great-grandchildren, Collin and Ashlyn Mechling, Landen Lautzenheiser, Jami (Cole) Allen, Kaydence and Jadyn Pope, Mason Miller and Nevaeh Carmichael; and one great-great-grandchild, Wesley Allen.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Judy Diane King; one grandson, Paul Michael Shei; and two siblings, Edna Stinson and Fred King.

As Jerry requested, private family services will be held with Tony Garton officiating. Private family burial will take place at the Six Mile Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel 3220 East SR 124 Bluffton.

