Jacklyn J. Reichard, 91, passed away Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

Jacklyn was born in Bluffton, Aug. 23, 1931, to Hamblin B. and Luceil D. (Hupp) Cobb, both parents preceded her in death. She married Lawrence E. Reichard in Ft. Wayne, July 28, 1976, he preceded her in death Sept. 6, 1981.

She worked at CTS in Berne for many years, retiring in 1994. Jacklyn enjoyed watching Westerns, working around her home, doing yardwork, and fishing.

Jacklyn is survived by three children, Teresa (Dave) Williams, Jeff (Amy) Eltzroth, both of Bluffton, and Gloria Martin of Poneto; 11 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren; and one son-in-law Mike Coleman.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Coleman; one son-in-law, Dale Martin; one sister, Betty Myers; three brothers, Tom, Jim, and Jerry Cobb; and one great-great-grandson.

A public graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Barry Crosbie will officiate.

Memorials in Jacklyn’s memory can be made to the Donor’s choice.

