J. Keith Fuller, 90, of Bluffton, a longtime resident of Ossian, passed away early Friday morning, March 3, 2023, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Keith was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Bluffton, to Harry W. Fuller and Mable M. (Tucker) Fuller. He graduated from Chester Center High School in 1951.

Keith served in the Armed Forces from 1953 to 1955, where he trained as a Field Wireman. He served in the Korean War for 17 months as a Battery A. 1st Field Artillery Battalia.

He worked at Franklin Electric for 44 years in Bluffton.

Keith enjoyed spending time with his family, wood working, reading and fishing.

He was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Ossian

On June 14, 1975, Keith and Janet Nichols were married in Celina, Ohio.

Keith is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janet of Bluffton; a daughter, Jen (Rick) Schwartz of Bluffton; and four grandchildren, Spencer, Mason, Keegan and Emma Schwartz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gary Fuller and Rick Fuller; and two sisters and four brothers.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at New Hope Lutheran Church in Ossian with Rev. Daniel Burfiend officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Burial will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian, with military honors.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Lutheran Church, Loving Shepherd Ministries, or Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne, and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com