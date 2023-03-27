Eulis PeeWee West, 90, of Bluffton, passed away early Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, at River Terrace in Bluffton.

PeeWee was born March 5, 1933 in McCormick, Ark. to Jess Lee & Alice (Owens) West. He left Ark. to serve his county in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955, during the Korean War. Shortly after he was honorably discharged, he moved to Bluffton. He worked as a truck driver for General Electric and other local transport companies, where he drove over 1 million miles accident free.

After he retired from trucking, PeeWee, obtained his real-estate brokers license and auctioneer license, and worked as a real estate broker and auctioneer for Bob Frantz Reality, Oswalt Reality, and the Steffen Group. He attended the First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

On June 8, 1956, in Bluffton, PeeWee married Karen F. (Kreigh) West.

Survivors include his wife of almost 67 years, Karen F. West of Bluffton; and children, Mary Alice (Bruce) Miller of Liberty Center, Kathy (Keith Masterson) Musco of Poneto, and Abigail West of Bluffton; along with 5 grandchildren, Nick (Cheris) Miller, Mike (Shannon) Musco, Matt (Angela) Musco, Shelby Boyle, Megan Boyle; and 8 great-grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.

PeeWee is preceded in death by his parents; a sister Thelma Anders; and brothers, Chester, Vester, Paul, Ray, Carl, and Johnny West.

Funeral Services will take place 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Entombment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery Community Mausoleum. Military Honors will be performed by the United States Army Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton Honor Guard.

If you are unable to attend the service in person, you can view the service live using a Zoom Meeting. You can join the Zoom Meeting using the meeting I.D. 870 8217 9805 and can logon after 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the West family at www.thomarich.com.